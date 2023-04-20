Albemarle school holds special celebration for students of military families

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - We often think of the sacrifice military service members make, but Baker Butler Elementary School is celebrating the children of those families.

Principal Seth Kennard says there are more than 70 military students at the school.

“They bring a whole different perspective and experience to our school each day,” the principal said.

A special breakfast celebration was held at the school for these students.

“He goes on special trips for the Army and stuff and it makes me really proud of him,” students Mikala and Nohea Medici said.

Mikala and Nohea aren’t alone in that pride they feel for their dad, Keoni Medici.

“There’s a lot asked of our military families,” Keoni Medici said. “Having to go for long hours and go to the field and also go in harm’s way.”

“It’s not a lifestyle that they choose. So, we just want to thank them and recognize them for what they’ve done and what they will continue to do,” Meghann Medici said.

“Children do make sacrifices as they move often repeatedly from school to school. Unlike like a Navy town, where I grew up, this doesn’t have a base and so this is a chance for them to come together and be recognized,” 58th District Delegate Rob Bell (R) said.

April is the National Month of the Military Child.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.