11th annual Tom Tom Festival underway in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Tom Festival is underway in Charlottesville.

Thursday, April 20, marks the second day of the annual festival.

“We’re a festival about the future,” Executive Director Paul Beyer said. “Theme for this year’s festival is future forward. So it’s all about the future of Charlottesville and how we as a community can collectively think about the future.”

The festival is encouraging people to come together to brainstorm ways to change the city for the better.

“Whether that’s technology for good - which is the example today with our conference is happening here at the CODE Building - or consciousness and healing, or society and justice. We’re just trying to bring all the best ideas that we have in our community and get them together,” Beyer said. “Just bringing people together with an invitation saying, ‘What’s the future look like in our community, and how do you tell that story?”

The Tom Tom Festival has music, art, and other events in and around the Downtown Mall. However, Beyer says the main theme is always the community.

