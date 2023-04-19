Virginia Institute of Autism students get special day at the carnival

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students from the Virginia Institute of Autism are getting in some free rides at the Valley Amusement Carnival.

The carnival is currently set up in the parking lot of Fashion Square in Albemarle County.

“I had a student yesterday I was trying to work with and all he could talk about was the carnival. He was so excited,” Suzanne Fladd with VIA said Tuesday, April 18.

“Everybody’s happy out here. It’s about smiles and having fun,” Barry Owens with the Dogwood Branch Society said.

Owens runs the Valley Amusement Carnival. He says he’s trying to keep fun like this alive.

“When I was a kid, this is where I was. I’ve been coming to the carnival for 50 years in Charlottesville. I was scared it wasn’t going to come back,” Owens said.

Fladd says autism can make it hard for kids to communicate with others at times: “It can be difficult for our students to wait in line or to be part of large crowds because the noise can be overwhelming,” she said.

These free rides and no lines are helping each student enjoy the moment.

“They don’t have to worry about the big crowds, they can come in and just enjoy the ride,” Fladd said. “It’s experiences that they might not otherwise ever have.”

