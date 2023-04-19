Toasty Temperatures for the Late Week, But Not Humid. Showers and Some Storms Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - April days to heat up to Summer-like levels for the late week, and while very warm or hot, not humid. High pressure over the region will keep us dry through Friday. An approaching strong cold front brings more clouds and mainly afternoon showers and some storms Saturday. A few could turn strong. Breezy, much cooler and dry Sunday. Cooler than average temperatures will carry us into the early start of next week. Some areas of frost likely by Tuesday morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, but not humid. Highs mid 80s to 90. Lows upper 50s to near 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, very warm to hot. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows near 60.

Saturday: Increasing clouds and more humid, scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Breezy, cooler and dry. Mostly sunny, highs in the 60s. Low 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler than average. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 30s with areas of frost.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High around 70. Lows low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, late showers. Highs low 70s.

