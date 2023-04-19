Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Teachers struggling to maintain physical and mental health amid workplace stress

(KSLA)
By Braedyn Speight
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One UVA researcher has found that teachers across the county are struggling to maintain their physical and mental health.

Lieny Jeon is the director of WELLab, a program that works to serve low income children and families.

“Teacher’s don’t really have work environments that really support their job and that can help them be equipped with abilities to do the work well,” Jeon said.

Jeon’s focus at WELLab is on teachers, particularly Head Start program teachers.

“If you’re in a really stressful workplace, then you cannot be well, and you cannot be resilient. We also help them see their strengths and opportunities in their workplace, so that they can collectively come up with goals toward their organizational well being in terms of their workplace climate and culture,” Jeon said.

Jeon says that many Head Start teachers report experiencing secondhand trauma.

“From my research, 31% of Head Start teachers report depressive symptoms,” Jeon said. “These are people who enter the field because they love working with children, so I think we have to find a way to respect this workforce altogether.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave

Latest News

CFA Institute (FILE)
Pass rate up, according to CFA Institute
AED
Automated external defibrillators to be required in all Virginia public schools
Washington Park pool in Charlottesville (FILE)
Organization raising funds to help more Charlottesville kids enjoy the pool
Charlottesville speaks on CASPCA concerns during city council meeting
Charlottesville speaks on CASPCA concerns during city council meeting