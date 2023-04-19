Teachers struggling to maintain physical and mental health amid workplace stress

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One UVA researcher has found that teachers across the county are struggling to maintain their physical and mental health.

Lieny Jeon is the director of WELLab, a program that works to serve low income children and families.

“Teacher’s don’t really have work environments that really support their job and that can help them be equipped with abilities to do the work well,” Jeon said.

Jeon’s focus at WELLab is on teachers, particularly Head Start program teachers.

“If you’re in a really stressful workplace, then you cannot be well, and you cannot be resilient. We also help them see their strengths and opportunities in their workplace, so that they can collectively come up with goals toward their organizational well being in terms of their workplace climate and culture,” Jeon said.

Jeon says that many Head Start teachers report experiencing secondhand trauma.

“From my research, 31% of Head Start teachers report depressive symptoms,” Jeon said. “These are people who enter the field because they love working with children, so I think we have to find a way to respect this workforce altogether.”

