Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Pass rate up, according to CFA Institute

CFA Institute (FILE)
CFA Institute (FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-based CFA Institute says while the pass rate for the Chartered Financial Analyst exam is below 50%, it is still up from the historic low set in 2021.

The CFA Institute says 48% of candidates passed the exam in February. In 2021, the pass rate was 42%.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the average pass rate was 52%.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave

Latest News

AED
Automated external defibrillators to be required in all Virginia public schools
Washington Park pool in Charlottesville (FILE)
Organization raising funds to help more Charlottesville kids enjoy the pool
Charlottesville speaks on CASPCA concerns during city council meeting
Charlottesville speaks on CASPCA concerns during city council meeting
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville speaks on CASPCA concerns during city council meeting