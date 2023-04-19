Pass rate up, according to CFA Institute
Apr. 19, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-based CFA Institute says while the pass rate for the Chartered Financial Analyst exam is below 50%, it is still up from the historic low set in 2021.
The CFA Institute says 48% of candidates passed the exam in February. In 2021, the pass rate was 42%.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, the average pass rate was 52%.
