Pass rate up, according to CFA Institute

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-based CFA Institute says while the pass rate for the Chartered Financial Analyst exam is below 50%, it is still up from the historic low set in 2021.

The CFA Institute says 48% of candidates passed the exam in February. In 2021, the pass rate was 42%.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the average pass rate was 52%.

