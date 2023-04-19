Organization raising funds to help more Charlottesville kids enjoy the pool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The temperature is rising, and City of Promise says it’s time to start raising money for pool passes for Charlottesville kids. This will allow them to take a swim at a discounted rate.

“The pool passes allow kids and teens to visit the city pools throughout the entire summer,” Sarah Shedd with City of Promise said.

Shedd says they want children to get outside and enjoy the pools all summer.

“Last summer we served 300 children and we’re hoping to offer even more pool passes this year,” she said.

Shedd says with the community’s support, kids can look forward to having fun this summer.

