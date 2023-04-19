Advertise With Us
McDonald’s debuts Big Mac sauce now exclusively for dipping

McDonald's announces it will start selling Big Mac sauce on the side later this month.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHICAGO (Gray News) - McDonald’s says Big Mac fans will be able to enjoy now even more of its secret sauce.

Starting April 27, customers can order the Big Mac sauce in dipping cups that will feature retro packaging inspired by the original Big Mac sandwich.

McDonald’s describes the sauce as creamy, tangy, slightly sweet and perfectly dippable.

The dip cups will be available at no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets. It can also be ordered a la carte and will be available through the fast-food restaurant’s app.

Representatives with McDonald’s say the Big Mac has been a staple on their menu since it debuted nationally in 1968. An owner in Pittsburgh came up with the idea for a double burger sandwich.

The sandwich even created a social media craze when 10,000 bottles of Big Mac sauce were given away in the U.S. in 2017.

According to McDonald’s, the dipping sauces will be available at participating locations for a limited time and while supplies last.

