Man convicted of daughter’s death admitted to holding her under water for baptism, authorities say

Devin Sizemore was convicted of drowning his child in a pond near a barn in Oklahoma.
Devin Sizemore was convicted of drowning his child in a pond near a barn in Oklahoma.
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – A federal jury convicted a man from Oklahoma for the death of his 21-month-old daughter, according to the Department of Justice.

Court documents state 28-year-old Devin Sizemore drowned the child in a pond near a barn.

He was estranged from the girl’s mother when he took her for a visit, and when the toddler was not returned, law enforcement was notified.

The DOJ said in a news release that officers realized the young girl was face down in the pond when Sizemore was confronted at the barn.

He admitted he “baptized” his daughter and held her under water for about 30 seconds.

Sizemore was convicted of child abuse resulting in death and voluntary manslaughter.

He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for the child abuse charge and 15 years in prison for the voluntary manslaughter charge.

A federal district court judge will determine Sizemore’s sentence at a later date.

