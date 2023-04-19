Jouett Elementary School hosts its annual Career Day

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Jouett Elementary Students in Louisa County got to explore potential future jobs for Career Day.

Students gathered outside to speak with firefighters, locksmiths, and even chefs to hear about what each career is like.

LCPS reached out to community members to try and represent a wide variety of available job paths.

In the days leading up to the event, school counselors spoke to students about why school important and to get them thinking about what they want to be when they grow up.

The event is held every year.

