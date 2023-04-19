Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Jouett Elementary School hosts its annual Career Day

Jouett Elementary Career Day
Jouett Elementary Career Day(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Jouett Elementary Students in Louisa County got to explore potential future jobs for Career Day.

Students gathered outside to speak with firefighters, locksmiths, and even chefs to hear about what each career is like.

LCPS reached out to community members to try and represent a wide variety of available job paths.

In the days leading up to the event, school counselors spoke to students about why school important and to get them thinking about what they want to be when they grow up.

The event is held every year.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Tianeptine in display case at the Blue Ridge Poison Center
Blue Ridge Poison Center warns of over the counter, opioid-like drug
The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is teaming up with Petco to provide free vaccinations to...
CASPCA providing free vaccinations to Southwood Community pets on April 20
(FILE)
Albemarle considering changes to affordable housing rules
Tim Kaine
Senator Kaine cosponsoring bill to ban stock trading by members of Congress