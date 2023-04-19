Advertise With Us
Hottest in eight months

90 degrees Thursday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Less wind with a quick warming trend on this Wednesday. Many areas will have a forty degree rise in temperature from dawn to afternoon.

Thursday will likely be the hottest day in central Virginia since late last August! Which is not unusual, as the April sun is as strong as it is in August. Nearing 90 degrees again Friday afternoon. The relative humidity will be low until Saturday.

A strong cold front arrives Saturday with showers, downpours and a thunderstorm. Mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Breezy, cooler and dry Sunday. Cooler than average to start early next week. Patchy frost possible early next Tuesday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm and dry. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Wednesday night: Mainly clear with lows in the lower 50s.

Thursday: Hot and dry with a mostly sunny sky. Highs mid 80s to 90 degrees. Lows near 60 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Saturday: Increasing clouds and more humid with a shower, downpour and thunderstorm. Mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Breezy, cooler and dry. Mostly sunny, highs in the 60s. Low 40 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler than average. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 30s with patchy frost.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 70 degrees.

Keep checking back for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

