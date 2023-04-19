Advertise With Us
Flow Automotive Companies acquire Umansky Automotive Group dealerships

The Umansky Auto Dealerships in Albemarle County have a new owner.
By NBC29
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Umansky Auto Dealerships in Albemarle County have a new owner.

Flow Automotive, which already owns the county’s Volkswagen Group Dealership, is taking over. That means it will also own and operate the Honda, Toyota, Subaru, Mercedes-Benz, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealerships.

