Dress for comfort

90s Tomorrow, showers and thunder Saturday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Finally the gusty wind we experienced yesterday has settled down. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures today. That warming trend will continue Thursday, with 90 degree temperatures. We are tracking a cold front that will bring showers and thunder to the region later Saturday. Conditions will clear and tun much cooler Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warmer, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & thunder, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

