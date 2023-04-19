Charlottesville’s Maggie Heaphy advocates for girls in baseball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville High School Baseball team has one of the most reliable second basemen in central Virginia.

Maggie Heaphy has been playing since she was 6 years old.

“Baseball is my favorite thing to do. There’s no other way to say it,” she said. “Always has been and I’m pretty sure it always will be.”

Maggie is in her junior season with the Black Knights.

“She’s here because she’s good enough to be out here and she helps the team,” Coach Robert Cox said.

Maggie grew up playing in Charlottesville’s McIntire Little League with many of the boys now on her high school team.

“My dad played baseball in high school and he got me into the game, so I’ve been playing with him my whole life,” she said.

“She has very good hands, great fielder, great baseball mind. Really knows the game,” Coach Cox said. “I can see her being a coach someday.”

Maggie is also part of an all-girl team in Washington, DC. Her website, The Leadoff Initiative, is a resource for girls who have a passion for baseball.

“Encourage other girls that there are girls like them who are like me,” she said. “Girls can hang, we can do whatever.”

