Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville’s Maggie Heaphy advocates for girls in baseball

Maggie Heaphy
Maggie Heaphy(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville High School Baseball team has one of the most reliable second basemen in central Virginia.

Maggie Heaphy has been playing since she was 6 years old.

“Baseball is my favorite thing to do. There’s no other way to say it,” she said. “Always has been and I’m pretty sure it always will be.”

Maggie is in her junior season with the Black Knights.

“She’s here because she’s good enough to be out here and she helps the team,” Coach Robert Cox said.

Maggie grew up playing in Charlottesville’s McIntire Little League with many of the boys now on her high school team.

“My dad played baseball in high school and he got me into the game, so I’ve been playing with him my whole life,” she said.

“She has very good hands, great fielder, great baseball mind. Really knows the game,” Coach Cox said. “I can see her being a coach someday.”

Maggie is also part of an all-girl team in Washington, DC. Her website, The Leadoff Initiative, is a resource for girls who have a passion for baseball.

“Encourage other girls that there are girls like them who are like me,” she said. “Girls can hang, we can do whatever.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave

Latest News

UVA Football team
UVA Football team inspired by Mike Hollins
Mike Hollins before game
UVA Football team inspired by Mike Hollins
Mike Hollins scores TD in UVA spring game
Mike Hollins scores touchdown in UVA’s spring football game
(FILE)
UVA Men’s Lacrosse loses 18th straight regular season game to Duke 15-14