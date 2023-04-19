Advertise With Us
CASPCA providing free vaccinations to Southwood Community pets on April 20

By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is providing free pet vaccinations for Southwood Community pets.

The goal is to stop preventable diseases and the organization is hoping to vaccinate at least 100 pets.

The event is first come, first served, and pet owners must show proof of public assistance to qualify for care.

Examples of proof of public assistance include, but are not limited to: an EBT card, proof of disability, proof of Medicaid enrollment, or proof of SNAP unemployment.

“The vaccine clinic is in the Southwood Community, and this is a neighborhood that we’ve been focusing on. We’re trying to help those owners and their pets, so we’re really hoping that anyone who is in that community will come out and get their pets vaccinated,” said Emily Swecker with the CASPCA.

The event is part of Petco Love’s initiative to vaccinate 1 million pets for free. It takes place on Thursday, April 20.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

