Albemarle considering changes to affordable housing rules

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is looking into making changes to affordable housing rules.

A proposed ordinance would require developments with more than 10 units to make 20% of those units affordable housing. In special cases, developers would be allowed to make a payment instead of building affordable housing.

There are concerns over the number of staff and incentives that were able to be given.

“There is a request in the budget for one additional housing staff person that would be hired in beginning of 2024,” Housing Policy Manager Stacy Pethia said.

The next steps include a work session with the Planning Commission and multiple public hearings.

