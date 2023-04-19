Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Albemarle considering changes to affordable housing rules

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is looking into making changes to affordable housing rules.

A proposed ordinance would require developments with more than 10 units to make 20% of those units affordable housing. In special cases, developers would be allowed to make a payment instead of building affordable housing.

There are concerns over the number of staff and incentives that were able to be given.

“There is a request in the budget for one additional housing staff person that would be hired in beginning of 2024,” Housing Policy Manager Stacy Pethia said.

The next steps include a work session with the Planning Commission and multiple public hearings.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Tim Kaine
Senator Kaine cosponsoring bill to ban stock trading by members of Congress
Teachers struggling to maintain physical and mental health amid workplace stress
CFA Institute (FILE)
Pass rate up, according to CFA Institute
AED
Automated external defibrillators to be required in all Virginia public schools