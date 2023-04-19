Advertise With Us
Activity and resource center helping those with Parkinson’s disease

(FILE)
(FILE)(KSLA)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Someone is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every six minutes, according to Parkinson’s Activity and Resource Center.

PARC has gym goers up and sweating by doing activities to help with their symptoms.

“We work on balance, strength, coordination, cognition, everything that someone with Parkinson’s is losing,” PARC President Sarah Lincoln said. “It’s a support group within itself, and everyone here is encouraging.”

“I will tell anyone who will listen that I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in my 72 years because of this exercise regimen,” Jim Gordon said.

“Best part about this is meeting with other people that are struggling with the same problems that I’m struggling with,” David Fowler said.

