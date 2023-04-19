Activity and resource center helping those with Parkinson’s disease

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Someone is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every six minutes, according to Parkinson’s Activity and Resource Center.

PARC has gym goers up and sweating by doing activities to help with their symptoms.

“We work on balance, strength, coordination, cognition, everything that someone with Parkinson’s is losing,” PARC President Sarah Lincoln said. “It’s a support group within itself, and everyone here is encouraging.”

“I will tell anyone who will listen that I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in my 72 years because of this exercise regimen,” Jim Gordon said.

“Best part about this is meeting with other people that are struggling with the same problems that I’m struggling with,” David Fowler said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.