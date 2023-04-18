Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are warning drivers about a vehicle fire along Intestate 64 Tuesday afternoon.

The fire could be seen near the Ivy exit. Both westbound and eastbound lanes were affected as crews worked the scene.

There’s no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story.

Heads Up Albemarle! All westbound lanes and 1 eastbound lane of I-64 are closed at mile marker 115. Follow 511 for updates. https://t.co/7EoHvulm5z pic.twitter.com/eqhTNgl7n5 — Albemarle County Police Dept. (@ACPD_VA) April 18, 2023

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.