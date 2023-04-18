Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are warning drivers about a vehicle fire along Intestate 64 Tuesday afternoon.
The fire could be seen near the Ivy exit. Both westbound and eastbound lanes were affected as crews worked the scene.
There’s no word on any injuries.
This is a developing story.
