VDOT: Expect overnight detours at I-64 project

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are scheduled to be paving two exit ramps near the diverging diamond at the Interstate 64 and Route 250 interchange Tuesday, April 18.

The work is expected to take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and wrap up Wednesday. Driver should detour to the next exit during these closures.

Crews will also finish paving on Rte. 250 at the diverging diamond. The work is set to take place overnight Wednesday and Thursday, then again Sunday and Monday. Drivers will be detoured onto I-64 during this work.

During the closure of Route 250 during mainline paving operations traffic will detour as follows:

Rte. 250 westbound through traffic will use I-64 east to exit 129 (Route 616 Keswick/Boyd Tavern) then back to U.S. 250.



Rte. 250 eastbound through traffic will use I-64 west to exit 121 (Route 20 Charlottesville/Scottsville) then back to U.S. 250.



I-64 eastbound to U.S. 250 westbound traffic will use I-64 east to exit 129 (Route 616 Keswick/Boyd Tavern) then back to U.S. 250.



I-64 westbound to U.S. 250 eastbound traffic will use I-64 west to exit 121 (Route 20 Charlottesville/Scottsville) then back to U.S. 250.



