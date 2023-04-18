UVA Office for Sustainability hosts Green Labs Resource Fair

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Office for Sustainability is working to make labs on UVA Grounds more energy efficient.

On Tuesday, April 18, the Green Lab Program hosted a resource fair to share how to best reduce the environmental impact of the studies conducted. Different groups came together to show people ways to save energy.

“Labs here at UVA take up 10% of the space but use 1/3 of energy on grounds. So it’s a really significant portion and we work with researchers to try to reduce that impact,” UVA Office for Sustainability Green Labs Specialist Fiona Hogan said.

