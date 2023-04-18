Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Office for Sustainability hosts Green Labs Resource Fair

UVA Office for Sustainability
UVA Office for Sustainability(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Office for Sustainability is working to make labs on UVA Grounds more energy efficient.

On Tuesday, April 18, the Green Lab Program hosted a resource fair to share how to best reduce the environmental impact of the studies conducted. Different groups came together to show people ways to save energy.

“Labs here at UVA take up 10% of the space but use 1/3 of energy on grounds. So it’s a really significant portion and we work with researchers to try to reduce that impact,” UVA Office for Sustainability Green Labs Specialist Fiona Hogan said.

If you want to learn more about what the office for sustainability does you can check them out online or social media.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Fire aftermath on I-64
Charlottesville City Council meeting (FILE)
Charlottesville going back to in-person meetings
UVA Football team
UVA Football team inspired by Mike Hollins
Vehicle fire along Interstate 64
Vehicle fire along I-64