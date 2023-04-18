UVA Football team inspired by Mike Hollins

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Football team wrapped up spring practice last weekend with its annual game at Scott Stadium. It was the first time the Cavaliers played in front of fans at the stadium since the November shooting that took the lives of Lavel Davis Junior, D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler.

“It’s been fun and inspiring to me as a coach to see these young people set the tempo,” Coach Tony Elliott said. “The decision they made was we are going to work every day with a purpose and make sure we turn the tragedy into a triumph.”

Running back Mike Hollins was shot and injured in November’s tragedy. He has since made a full recovery, and had a magical moment during last Saturday’s game: Hollins and his teammates having fun and finding the joy in playing football again.

“He’s the closest guy to me in the locker room to where I sit. Seeing him walk in every day and how mature he is, the strength that he displays truly inspires me every day,” Tony Muskett said.

The north end zone was painted with the names and numbers of the three teammates taken last year, and market “UVA Strong.” It was there, in the second quarter, that Hollins scored a touchdown. He was embraced by his teammates. Then, Hollins paid tribute by placing the ball on Perry’s name.

“It brought chills to be a part of what took place and to see his progression daily,” Des Kitchings said.

RELATED: Mike Hollins scores touchdown in UVA’s spring football game

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.