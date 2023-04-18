Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Turning up the heat

Unsettled start to the weekend
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Nice spring day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies a slightly above normal temperatures this afternoon. Occasionally wind speeds will become somewhat gusty this afternoon. Once the sun sets temperatures will cool into the 40s tonight. Our warming trend will continue with 80s for the late week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will bring rain and thunder to the region later Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & thunder, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Clearing & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
Hold on to your hat
Likely red flag warning Tuesday
Continued breezy with a warming trend
Likely red flag warning Tuesday
Enhanced wildfire risk Tuesday
Late week cold front
Seasonable temperatures for now