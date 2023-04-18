Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Nice spring day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies a slightly above normal temperatures this afternoon. Occasionally wind speeds will become somewhat gusty this afternoon. Once the sun sets temperatures will cool into the 40s tonight. Our warming trend will continue with 80s for the late week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will bring rain and thunder to the region later Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & thunder, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Clearing & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.