ReadyKids readying for second annual block party

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ReadyKids is gearing up for its second annual block party.

The organization - which provides the Charlottesville area with counseling, family support, and early learning opportunities - says the party is to celebrate all things joy. There will be raffles, food, the Free Book Bus, scavenger hunts, and bounce houses.

“We’ll have a lot of community resources, so we’re hoping to be able to connect people and help them learn about what we really have in our community,” ReadyKids Communications Specialist Eileen Barber said. “It’s also just a great opportunity for families to connect with each other and parents to connect with their kids.”

The free block party is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at ReadyKids on East High Street.

