Less wind and becoming hotter soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a dry, mild and breezy day, the wind will relax overnight and the temperatures drop.

There cold be some patchy frost in colder areas by dawn.

A nearly forty degree rise in temperature Wednesday from dawn to afternoon!

Thursday could end up being the hottest day since last fall.

Staying dry until Saturday. A strong cold front will sweep east Saturday with showers and a thunderstorm.

Dry, breezy and cooler Sunday into next Monday.

Forst is possible early next Tuesday morning as the overall weather pattern for the last week of April will be cooler than average.

Tuesday night: Clear and cooling. Less wind with lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Sunshine and warming to the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Saturday: Mainly an afternoon and evening shower, downpour and thunderstorm. Highs in the 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Drying and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Early frost risk. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

