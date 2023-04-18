Advertise With Us
Hold on to your hat

Summerlike temperatures return
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a chilly start. We’ll mostly sunny skies and a gusty wind. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s. By Thursday, conditions are expected to warm into the 80s, to near 90. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will bring rain and thunder to the region later Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & thunder, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Clearing & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

