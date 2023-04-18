Former NASCAR driver finds new pace with Nothing Bundt Cakes business in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg has a new place to indulge in sweet treats.

“I’ve been in NASCAR about my whole life,” Mark McFarland, owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes said.

McFarland spent his life on the track.

“I moved to North Carolina about 20 years ago to pursue a dream of driving then it turned into crew chiefing,” McFarland said.

Now, he has gone from race cars to bundt cakes.

After living out his NASCAR dreams, McFarland and his wife wanted to spend more time with family outside of victory lane.

“We wanted to get close to Winchester but Harrisonburg seemed to fit really good and there’s not really anything like this in Harrisonburg so that’s why we chose this area,” he said.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is a unique take on cakes and cupcakes that has become popular across the United States.

“We strive to make everything perfect, we have standards that we have to go by and each cake has to look special so we take pride in that, we enjoy making people happy,” he said.

The McFarland’s wasted no time giving back to the community through their new business.

The storefront is under a soft opening right now, but in May they will have four days full of bundt-ing goodness including special prices for fire, police, ems and teachers, along with a day where a number of proceeds go to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“We got our charity picked out that we’re gonna help and just trying to give back trying to get cake in their mouths so they can taste it and know what it’s about,” McFarland said.

The Mcfarland’s traded pit road for piping bags to spend more time with their three sons and with the crowds they saw this weekend they have a new set of fans in the Valley.

