Dominion Energy given go-ahead on Albemarle County solar project

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The SCC approved Dominion Energy’s plans to add more solar and energy storage across Virginia.

The company wants to build a solar field in Albemarle County, saying it would bring in thousands of dollars in tax revenue and create jobs. The project aims for three megawatts, enough to pwwer 750 homes.

“Dominion Energy is trying to aggressively move in the direction of more and more clean energy, and so that’s why we’re developing solar farms across the state. That’s why we’re developing one in Albemarle,” Timothy Eberly with Dominion Energy said.

Dominion Energy plans to start the project in August 2024.

