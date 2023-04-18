Charlottesville going back to in-person meetings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted to return to in-person meetings.

This means that Council Chambers will return to full capacity for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

All meetings will only be in-person, except for Council, Planning Commission, and the Board of Architecture Review, which will remain hybrid.

“Most of the city committees and boards will go back to an almost a sleepier existence at that point,” Mayor Lloyd Snook said. “Zoom has made public participation easier.”

You will no need to reserve a spot in Council Chambers starting May 1.

