Charlottesville approves development of more affordable housing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - City council voted to give $5 million to the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority for the development of additional affordable housing.

The city will take half-interest for the Dogwood Affordable Housing properties, meaning that all changes to the Dogwood properties will have to go before the city council.

“This is a $10 million acquisition of 74 units referred to as the Dogwood portfolio, which is a naturally occurring affordable housing set of properties here in the city,” said Sam Saunders, the Deputy City Manager for Operations.

“I think this really is a historic action for the city in terms of the amount of properties. It’s been many years, decades since we’ve engaged in an acquisition like this,” Councilor Michael Payne said.

Without the City’s involvement, the Dogwood properties could have potentially become market rate pricing.

Council has been funding the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Plan for almost two years with the 2021 Comprehensive Plan Amendment.

CAHF completed a series of applications for four programs with a total funding amount of $835,000. One of the additional investments would be to help the homeless in Charlottesville.

The plans will provide a “roadmap” of the next five years for various projects anticipated by nonprofit organizations or private developers that may seek funding from the city.

Council will meet again on May 1 before officially approving the funding.

