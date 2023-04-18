Charlottesville announces new executive director of Police Civilian Oversight Board

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new executive director of Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board.

Inez M. Gonzalez will start the job May 1. She spent more than 25 years with Newark, New Jersey’s Police Department in a variety of roles.

Gonzalez was also Newark’s first Hispanic female lieutenant and captain.

The City of Charlottesville is pleased to announce the appointment of Inez M. Gonzalez as the new Executive Director of the Police Civilian Oversight Board after the approval of City Council Monday, April 17.



