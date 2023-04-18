Charlottesville announces new executive director of Police Civilian Oversight Board
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new executive director of Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board.
Inez M. Gonzalez will start the job May 1. She spent more than 25 years with Newark, New Jersey’s Police Department in a variety of roles.
Gonzalez was also Newark’s first Hispanic female lieutenant and captain.
