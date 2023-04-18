Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville announces new executive director of Police Civilian Oversight Board

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new executive director of Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board.

Inez M. Gonzalez will start the job May 1. She spent more than 25 years with Newark, New Jersey’s Police Department in a variety of roles.

Gonzalez was also Newark’s first Hispanic female lieutenant and captain.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Dominion Energy (FILE)
Dominion Energy given go-ahead on Albemarle County solar project
(STOCK)
DOJ: Civil War reenactor admits to planting bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield
(FILE)
Startup program wants to inspire new generation of engineers
ReadyKids
ReadyKids readying for second annual block party