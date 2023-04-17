UVA Health program aims to reduce health disparities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new program at UVA Health is bringing experts together with the goal of reducing health disparities and helping people live longer.

“I think the COVID 19 pandemic has shown us that our public health infrastructure needs improvement,” Keith Keene said Monday, April 17.

Keene founded the Center for Health Equity and Precision Public Health (CHEPPH) at the University of University of Virginia.

“CHEPPH is an interdisciplinary center that’s devoted to integrating precision medicine, public health, and health informatics approaches to improve the health and well being of rural, economically challenged and racial ethnic populations,” Keene said. “Really transform how we how we do health care.”

Keene says while the program’s research focuses on minority groups, its findings will be used to serve the entire community.

“Our ultimate goal is to really improve the health of everyone, and UVA is in a unique position where we serve a large rural population, and that population is growing diverse,” Keene said. “We’re trying to figure out how we can improve health care practices and research that’s going to benefit as many people as possible.”

