Sunny, breezy, and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see more seasonal temperatures for the next couple of days. Partly sunny skies and a steady wind from the west will cool conditions into the mid 60s today. By late week temperatures will soar into the 80s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a western cold front that will bring our next chance for rain by Saturday afternoon. Skies will clear, and temperatures will cool back into the mid 60s Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, pm rain, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

