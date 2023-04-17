Sunny, breezy, and seasonal
Gradual warming trend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see more seasonal temperatures for the next couple of days. Partly sunny skies and a steady wind from the west will cool conditions into the mid 60s today. By late week temperatures will soar into the 80s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a western cold front that will bring our next chance for rain by Saturday afternoon. Skies will clear, and temperatures will cool back into the mid 60s Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: upper 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, pm rain, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.