Roosters used for cockfighting found smuggled in vehicles crossing into US, officials say

Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in...
Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in the center console of a pickup truck.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) – Several live roosters commonly used for cockfighting were recently discovered hidden in vehicles at the Laredo Port of Entry on separate occasions, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in the center console of a pickup truck.

Four other live roosters were discovered hidden in the console of a different pickup at the end of March.

“We remain committed to upholding our agriculture mission, preventing the spread of animal diseases and preventing the exploitation of live animals,” said port director Alberto Flores.

The roosters from both seizures were taken to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services.

