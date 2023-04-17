Advertise With Us
Piedmont Virginia Community College holds Earth Day events

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College offered up some Earth Day events Monday, April 17.

PVCC brought in environmental organizations from the area to talk with students about what they do and the importance of sustainable efforts. There was a pop-up recycling center, scavenger hunt, Earth Day themed trivia, and performance by the Green Grannies.

This was the first of what the community college hopes will become an annual event.

