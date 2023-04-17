CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Natalie Oschrin is running for Charlottesville City Council.

Oschrin made her announcement Monday, April 17. She says her top goals are to address housing costs, invest in transit, reduce car dependency, and improve community safety.

“I’ve been in the hospitality industry for over 10 years now, which involves building consensus, coming in under budget, negotiating different interests. I think I bring those skills to the table in a way that we can actually get things done in Charlottesville,” the candidate said.

Oschrin says now is the time to move Charlottesville forward.

