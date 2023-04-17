Important water safety tips

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It is important to be safe when going out on a river or a lake.

Douglas Gooden, Battalion Chief with Rockingham Fire and Rescue says that the busiest season for water rescues is from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

“Some people are not aware that the river conditions can change daily, even hourly depending on rainfall total and how dry it has been. there can be more or less debris in the river,” said Gooden.

Gooden said to protect your feet while in the water.

“Always recommend in natural waterways to have protective coverings on your feet and not to be swimming or walking barefoot just because of the debris and stuff in the river and being aware of the hazards underneath the water like rocks,” said Gooden.

Gooden said that it is important to know how to swim and to wear a life jacket.

“You can look at the statistics with drowning and a lot of it could have been prevented were wearing a personal floatation device.”

Gooden said that you should let someone know where you are.

“If you are going to be on rivers just let somebody know where you are going and what time you expect to be done. Have your cell phone in a waterproof bag so there is something you can call for help and wear sunscreen and stay hydrated. you can get quickly dehydrated on the river.”

