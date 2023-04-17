Advertise With Us
Deadline extended for microtransit bids

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit is extending its deadline to find firms to run the microtransit in Albemarle County.

The microtransit will be an on-demand transportation service.

Charlottesville says the extended deadline is due to the number of inquiries from bidders. The city is hoping extra time will help with communication and resources.

The new deadline is April 26.

RELATED: Microtransit program may be coming to parts of Albemarle County

