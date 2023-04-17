Deadline extended for microtransit bids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit is extending its deadline to find firms to run the microtransit in Albemarle County.

The microtransit will be an on-demand transportation service.

Charlottesville says the extended deadline is due to the number of inquiries from bidders. The city is hoping extra time will help with communication and resources.

The new deadline is April 26.

RELATED: Microtransit program may be coming to parts of Albemarle County

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.