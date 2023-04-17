Continued breezy with a warming trend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a brief cooling trend to start the week, expect summer-like temperatures to return soon!

Seasonable late April weather ahead Tuesday. Winds will remain brisk. Less wind and warmer on Wednesday.

Pushing 90 degrees Thursday!

Dry and warm through Friday.

A cold front will push into the region Saturday. The timing now brings a shower and thunderstorm risk during the afternoon and evening.

Cool rain showers linger Sunday.

Overall, the last week of April is trending cooler than average.

Monday night: Clearing and cooling. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny and brisk. Highs in the lower 70s across central Virginia and upper 60s for the Shenandoah Valley. Lows back in the 40s.

Wednesday: Warm sunshine. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows near 60 degrees. High levels of tree and grass pollen mid and late week.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, mild, humid and breezy. An afternoon and evening shower and storm chance. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Rain showers and cooler. Highs mid 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny and cool. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.

