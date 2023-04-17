Charlottesville focusing on other safety measures after lowering 5th Street speed limit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says its working to improve safety for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians along 5th Street.

It’s been more than a year since Charlottesville lowered the speed limit by 5 mph on the street, but now the city is focusing on specific areas of this stretch.

“We do have two funded projects through VDOT for the intersection with Elliott [Avenue] and Cherry [Avenue] and 5th Street. They’re coming online fairly shortly, as well as the corridor that goes from that intersection towards West Main Street,” Charlottesville Traffic Engineer Brennen Duncan said Monday April 17.

The money is there, but there’s still a while to go on what changes will actually happen: “There’s some concepts, but they still have to go through public engagement and stuff,” Duncan said. “So, the overall design is not even been started.”

What those changes could include are an added turn lane and protected bike lanes between Elliott Avenue and West Main Street.

“Both of those projects are separate, Smart Scale applications that we’re trying to roll together and put forward as one project,” Duncan said.

He says feedback has died down since the speed limit was lowered back in 2022.

“Most of the problems that we had before wasn’t with the everyday traveling public, it was those outliers who were going extremely fast. So we didn’t necessarily expect to see a huge difference,” Duncan said. “It’s a fast corridor in the city for vehicles, there’s not a lot of space for bikes and peds, so that’s kind of the priority as we move forward with the corridor.”

People should be on the lookout for opportunities for public engagement on the changes in the next year or two.

