Charlottesville awarded $7.1M grant to complete upgrades to natural gas system

By NBC29
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is receiving a $7.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, and its Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, through the Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization (NGDISM) grant program.

In its announcement Monday, April 17, Charlottesville says the NGDISM program will help it finish the modernization of its natural gas distribution system.

The city says its Department of Utilities performed a nearly system-wide upgrade of its natural gas infrastructure in the early 2000s, resulting in an advanced system that has reduced exposure to safety hazards. The project replaced hundreds of miles of leak-prone and aging cast iron pipes with corrosion-resistant high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic pipe.

Charlottesville says it will be improving the gas system along West Main Street.

For more information on the NGDISM grant, the project, or Charlottesville’s natural gas distribution system, email Utilities Outreach at utilitiesoutreach@charlottesville.gov or call the Department of Utilities at 434-970-3800.

