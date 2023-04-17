Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Captain killed, passenger injured after lightning strikes boat, officials say

A lightning strike is suspected to have hit a boat, killing one person and injuring another.
By Treasure Roberts
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) – A boat captain is dead and a passenger has sustained minor injuries after Florida officials said a boat was believed to have been struck by lightning Sunday night.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the man killed was identified as 39-year-old Peter Strong.

Authorities said Strong’s boat was on the Indian River at Pineda Causeway when first responders received a call about a vessel that was struck by lightning.

Officials blocked a boat ramp leading to the Pineda Causeway during an investigation into the possible lightning strike. They also used pickup trucks to pull a boat out of the water.

Authorities said the incident is being investigated as a boating accident.

Copyright 2023 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says his North American trip was quite successful
Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.
A 13-year-old student recorded video of the incident at Kimbrough Middle School on Wednesday.
Video shows substitute teacher organizing student fights in middle school classroom
(FILE)
UVA Health program aims to reduce health disparities
Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.