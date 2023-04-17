Back to reality

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front that delivered rain to the region is moving east. We’ll see clearing skies, seasonal temperatures, and a gusty wind. High pressure will keep conditions dry the next several days. A warming trend will develop, with temperatures warmer into the 80s by Thursday. Our next chance for rain will be Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clearing & breezy, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Party cloudy & chilly, Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.