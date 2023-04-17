Advertise With Us
Albemarle County grand jury indicts multiple people

By NBC29
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County grand jury has indicted several people for burning an object with the intent to intimidate.

The county announced Monday, April 17, that the these indictments allege an offense date of August 11, 2017. Additionally, the charge is a Class 6 felony and anyone convicted of this offense may be sentenced to prison for up to five years.

The investigation is ongoing.

