Three Notch’d Brewing Company issues voluntary recall on multiple beers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company says they are recalling a few batches that came off the shelves for two favorite drinks: ‘King of Clouds’ and ‘40 Mile IPA’:

King of Clouds 4/6/16oz - canned between 2/21/2023 and 3/13/2023

40 Mile 6/4/12oz - canned between 03/07/2023 and 03/09/2023

Hop Variety Pack 2/12/12oz - packaged between 03/08/2023 and 03/27/2023

Hop Variety Pack 24/12oz - packaged between 03/08/2023 and 03/27/2023

Brewmasters say the recall is not being tapped from a safety concern, but different consumers voiced something was not right with what they bought.

“Some people are getting it is like kind of a plasticky flavor profile. We can’t miss around with having an inferior product out on the shelves so is absolutely vital to make sure that we did everything we had to do to get the inferior product out of customers’ hands as fast as possible,” Three Notch’d Founding Brewmaster Dave Warwick said.

Three Notch’d Brewmaster Dave Warwick said he understands everyone’s palate is different but wants to leave a mark of quality in every drink.

The company stresses that the recall is only for canned products of these beers, hoping to lift the recall soon. Anyone who is in possession of the beer products prepared in the date ranges is encouraged to swap it out for a free replacement.

The recall applies to all locations.

