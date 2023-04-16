Advertise With Us
Small risk for severe thunderstorm

Cold front arrives Sunday evening
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Most, if not all of daylight hours Sunday will be dry with a mild south breeze. A cold front sweeps east this evening with a passing shower and thunderstorm chance.

There’s a small risk for any thunderstorm to produce localized damaging wind gusts. The timeframe looks to be between 8 pm and midnight, west to east.

Breezy and cooler Monday. More seasonable for this time in April.

The work and school week will be dry with a warming trend mid and late week.

Tracking the next April showers due into town Saturday morning.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Mainly dry, breezy, warm and a little humid. Only a brief passing shower chance this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday night: Evening shower, downpour and thunderstorm risk. Drying and cooling after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s for the Shenandoah Valley to the mid 50s across central Virginia.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler than recent days with a gusty west wind. Highs in the upper 60s for central Virginia and lower 60s across the Shenandoah Valley. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Blue sky sunshine. High temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Warming under a mostly sunny sky. Highs reach the lower 80s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny, warm and dry. Fine for Fridays After Five in Charlottesville Friday evening. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Saturday: Morning rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Mostly to partly cloudy.

Keep checking back for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

