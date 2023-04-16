Selvedge Brewing moving out of the Wool Factory

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Selvedge Brewing is moving to the Bellair area of Albemarle County.

The move allows the Wool Factory to offer more events without hindering the brewery.

While some brewing may still happen at the Wool Factory, most of Selvedge’s operations will move.

“We have just an amazing system that we’re going to be upgrading at the brewery, so even more interesting brews coming. And yeah, we’re going to have more opportunity for both; more opportunity for events, more opportunity to enjoy the beer,” Claire Johnson said.

The new location has not yet been disclosed, but the reveal is expected to happen in the coming months.

