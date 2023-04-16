Advertise With Us
Jurassic Quest makes its way to Richmond

America’s biggest Dinosaur event arrives April 21 - 23
Jurassic Quest will return to Richmond with a unique experience for the whole family.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -North America’s most popular Dinosaur event is back and ready to captivate family and friends at the Richmond Convention Center during its one-weekend event on April 21 - 23.

Becoming bigger and better than before, Jurassic Quest promises to bring more hands-on activities, education and tons of fun for the whole family to enjoy.

Attractions include an expanded herd of life-like dinosaurs, themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, including a giant fossil dig.

The event features a “Triceratots” soft play area for little explorers and a video tour featuring star dinosaur trainers and more.

Jurassic Quest will occur at the Richmond Convention Center from Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23. Check below for times and dates:

  • Friday, April 21: Noon - 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 22: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 23: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information about Jurassic Quest or to purchase tickets online, click here.

