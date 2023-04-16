Advertise With Us
Cooler Start to Week with Warm Dry Trend

By Dominique Smith
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A strong cold front will bring with it showers and a marginal chance for severe thunderstorms. That would mostly entail a chance for strong damaging wind gusts and hail. Showers and storms are expected mostly between 8pm and midnight, clearing overnight. A sunshiny day is expected Monday, but with temperatures in the mid and upper 60′s. Similar to last week, we’ll see a nice warming trend with temperatures reaching the 80′s by Wednesday and conditions remaining dry through Friday evening. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Passing showers and thunderstorms mostly before midnight. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Monday: Sunny, cooler, and dry. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Tuesday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Wednesday: Lot’s of sunshine. Highs around 80. Lows around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows around 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a chance for late day/evening showers. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Saturday: Early showers followed by partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60′s.

