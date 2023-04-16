Advertise With Us
Charlottesville hopeful shared-use path project continues forward

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shared-use path that would connect Charlottesville, Crozet, and through to the Blue Ridge Tunnel in Afton is trying to take another step forward.

City councilors hope the project will get underway early 2024, but plans to use the $2 million grant authorized by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are currently on hold.

The shared-use path is expected to connect walkers and bicyclists from the Blue Ridge Tunnel all the way to Charlottesville.

“This is through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to provide a pedestrian and bike trail from the new Afton tunnel through Albemarle to Charlottesville,” Councilor Michael Payne said.

Payne say the city is happy to involved in helping to plan some of it.

“It’s one of the big successes of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is that we have all this money now for transportation projects,” the councilor said. “There’s a lot more work done in order to scope out the project, to get it to the point we’re shovel-ready and construction is beginning.”

Payne says Albemarle County played a large role in getting funding.

