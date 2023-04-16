Archaeology findings released for Montpelier

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Montpelier is revealing findings from three years of excavating around the historic property.

Archaeologists were able to map out all of the buildings that were there originally in the 1820′s.

“We see history as a way to bring people together, and in many ways archaeology is one of those ways, because everybody’s interested in what you can find in the ground and what you can find in people’s past. And it’s a common language that we can talk from and explore,” Archaeology Director Matthew Reeves said.

Montpelier plans to do more excavations later this year.

